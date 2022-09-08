Ride the Cog this weekend

Routt County’s “original gravel ride,” Ride the Cog returns for its eighth year this weekend with more route options than ever.

Cyclists on routes ranging from 20 miles to 85 miles head off as early as 8 a.m. from the Historic Hayden Granary. The 85-mile “Ultimate” takes riders up the cog, around Elkhead Reservoir and back into town on County Road 80. Then, riders trek south on County Road 53 before looping back toward the Granary on County Road 37.

The ride benefits the the Historic Hayden Granary, which is a nonprofit with a mission to preserve the building as a community gathering place, and the Hayden Heritage Center.

While gravel rides are trendy around the country right now, people have been doing it for a century in Hayden.

“Ferry Carpenter was known to ride his bicycle to commute to his law office back in the early 1900s.” said Patrick Delaney, one of the organizers behind the Cog Ride in a news release. “The gravel route, for our ride, is the same bicycle route Ferry used in 1913 and his descendants, the Zars family, still continue that legacy while commuting to the homestead today.”

Registration is open at RideTheCog.com or can be done the day of at 7 a.m. at the Hayden Heritage Center. Registration includes the after party at The Granary with lunch, drinks and live music. Non-riders can join in the fun for $20.

For more information contact ridethecog@gmail.com , or call 970-846-1404.