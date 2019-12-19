Richard Galusha releases lifetime of paintings in book, holds book signing

Local painter, teacher and gallery owner Richard Galusha takes his first look through his newly released book, “Richard Galusha: An Artist’s Journey,” for which he’ll host a book signing this Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Steamboat Art Museum. (courtesy of Shirley Stocks)

20191217_131824

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Saturday, Dec. 21, a photography book cataloguing the life and career of Steamboat Springs painter, teacher and gallery owner Richard Galusha will be available for the first time at a book signing.

The book signing will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., which Galusha helped start and where he worked for years.

The book — called “Richard Galusha: An Artist’s Journey” — is hardcover, consisting of 228 pages and available for $48. Shipping is available, and if the first shipment of Galusha’s books are entirely bought out at Saturday’s signing, he’ll take orders for the next round.

The book’s release compliments Galusha’s art show, also on display at Steamboat Art Museum, which runs through April 11, 2020. Both the gallery and book are a retrospective, exploring scenes from Galusha’s childhood on a small ranch in West Texas; his time traveling in the Navy; his time teaching at Steamboat Springs High School and Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs; his works from his worldwide adventures with his wife and fellow painter, Shirley Stocks, some of which have been displayed at the Wild Horse Gallery, which Galusha and Stocks own and operate together.



“I’m real happy with (how the book came out,” Galusha said. “I turned 65 in May, so I kind of feel like this comes at a good time.”

For a sneak peek of Galusha’s work, visit wildhorsegallery.com.

If you go What: Book signing for Richard Galusha’s photography book

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21

Where: Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.