Rich Levy: Let’s see how ‘split’ our community is on West Steamboat Neighborhoods annexation

I agree with Matt Karzan’s opinion that the proposed West Steamboat Neighborhoods should be for "hard working families" as stated in his Feb. 18 letter to the editor. This is exactly what the community decided upon when crafting the consensus West of Steamboat Springs Area Plan.

Brynn Grey’s proposal is for 108 "affordable housing" units. Forty-seven units are priced for families making as much as $150,000. The remaining 61 units are targeted for families making up to $75,000. The majority of these units are approximately 900 square feet. These are goals that may meet the area plan requirements.

Unfortunately, there is nothing in this proposal that ensures this will happen. Instead "families" making any amount of income will be bidding for these same units. Potential buyers are also allowed to already own property. Do we really want "hardworking families" to compete with people making $200,000 or that already own a home?

Mr. Karzan also asks us to trust our elected officials. Where was this support for City Council when they decided to approve the Marriott. Trusting officials was not on anyone’s mind when signing that petition to reconsider a lawful decision.

Council member Kathi Meyer voted “no” in order that this decision be a public vote. Developer David O’Neil originally offered a public vote. He has since rescinded that offer.

Council was split 4-3. Let’s find out how split our community is on this proposal. To find out more contact LetsVoteSteamboat@gmail.com.

Recommended Stories For You

Rich Levy

Steamboat Springs