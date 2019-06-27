Rhythm Chemist, The Expendables, The Movement kick off Steamboat Free Summer Concerts on Saturday

The Movement takes the stage as one of the double-headliners of the Steamboat Free Summer Concert on Saturday, June 29.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The most significant sign that summer has sprung is almost here. On Saturday, June 29, the first Steamboat Free Summer Concert of the 2019 season kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Howelsen Hill.

Rhythm Chemist

Steamboat Springs’ own Rhythm Chemist opens the show and the free concert season. The group mixes reggae, rock and hip-hop for a groovy, danceable, high-energy sound. While the group formed only three months ago, many familiar with the Steamboat music scene will recognize Rhythm Chemist’s members, Jerry Sorenson and Brad Leister, who founded local band Acutonic in 2012.

The full lineup of Rhythm Chemist includes Sorenson on drums and vocals, Leister on bass guitar and vocals, Matt Weber on guitar and vocals and Sam Shortle on guitar.

“We flipped our whole vibe and energy,” Sorenson said. “We’re excited to showcase what we’ve been working on.”

On Saturday, Rhythm Chemist will be playing 30 minutes of all original music.

“It’s going to be a bit of a power set,” Sorenson said. “It’s going to be a great day all the way around.”

This will be Sorenson and Leister’s second time opening for The Movement. They also opened for the group at Schmiggity’s in December 2016 as Acutonic.

If you go What: Steamboat Free Summer Concert with Rhythm Chemist, The Expendables and The Movement

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29

Where: Howelsen Hill

Rhythm Chemist members are big fans of both The Movement and The Expendables.

“The bands we’re opening for, I think we pair with really well,” Sorenson said.

Looking ahead, Rhythm Chemist is aiming to record an album in the next few months, so fans can hear their music outside of live events, according Sorenson.

“Then, we’ll focus on playing more shows,” he said.

Steamboat Free Summer Concerts 101 Don’t forget: A towel/blanket/chair, cash/credit card and ID, water bottle Don’t bring: Outside food, drinks, pets Transportation/parking: Take the free bus, ride your bike, walk to the concert

The Expendables takes the stage as one of the double-headliners of the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts on Saturday, June 29.

The Expendables

The Expendables hail from Santa Cruz, California, where they grew up surfing, skating and playing “surf-rock,” a blend of reggae, punk rock and ’80s-style dueling guitar solos.

The Expendables feature guitarist and vocalist Geoff Weers, drummer and vocalist Adam Patterson, lead guitarist Raul Bianchi and bassist Ryan DeMars.

When Slightly Stoopid formed its independent label, called Stoopid Records, the label signed The Expendables as the label’s first release outside its own band. That was The Expendables’ self-titled album, released in 2007, and was an instant hit, and the band has steadily grown their fanbase since.

The Expendables have toured with NOFX, Less Than Jake, Pennywise, Pepper and 311 and have hosted guest performances on their albums by C-Money, OG and Dela of Slightly Stoopid.

The Movement

The Movement was born in Columbia, South Carolina, in 2004, and relocated to Philadelphia several years later. Building on a foundation of heavy drums and bass, their music ranges from alternative reggae to rock to hip-hop. The group finds inspiration in bands such as Sublime, 311, Slightly Stoopid and John’s Brown’s Body.

The band is composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Swain, bassist Jason Schmidt, drummer Gary Jackson and keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Matt Goodwin.

The Movement has released six studio albums, including On Your Feet, Set Sail, Side by Side, Beneath the Palms, Golden,and Ways of the World. Ways of the World, their newest, was released on June 7.

