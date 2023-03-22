Rex’s 6 Steamboat restaurants feature homegrown specials in honor of Ag Week

In honor of the Community Agriculture Alliance’s 10th annual Ag Appreciation Week, Rex’s Family of Restaurants is offering featured menu items through Saturday, March 25, at each of its six Steamboat locations to promote homegrown or reared fare. Rex’s will also donate 10% of the sales from these specials to the Community Agriculture Alliance.

“It’s part of our commitment to our community,” said Lindy Schwanke, Rex’s marketing director. “Ag Week is the local ag alliance’s annual fundraiser, so we want to support them. We offer featured menu items all week that focus on locally supplied products, and 10% of those sales go to the ag alliance.”

To see Rex’s featured items, go to RexsFamily.com . To learn more about Ag Appreciation Week, go to CommunityAgAlliance.org/ag-appreciation-week .