Revolution Enduro returns to Steamboat, attracts pros and locals

Second Revolution Enduro series is slated for Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — While the Tour de Steamboat takes place on the roads across the Yampa Valley, a different bike race will be taking place higher up in the mountains.

For the second straight year, the Revolution Enduro series is taking to the trails of Routt County: first at Nipple Peak on Saturday, July 20, before heading to the routes on Buffalo Pass on Sunday.

Event Manager David Scully has brought an event to Steamboat Springs for six years now, but this is just the second year the series has gone by its current name.

“We thought it was clever, playing off revolution as something new and different,” he said of the rebranding. “It’s a change from the status quo, and revolution being the pedals revolving, the wheels revolving.”

Enduro is a newer discipline of bike riding that combines downhill and cross-country riding, allowing riders to zip downhill, but also pedal back up without lift assistance. The downhills, or stages, are timed, while the uphills, or transfers, are not. Still, there are transfer rules that, if not followed, could result in disqualification.

The races in Steamboat are Round 2 of the four-part series, which extends to Granby, Eagle and Powderhorn.

“Enduro, in general, it’s more social,” Scully said. “You’re not timed on the uphills, so there’s a lot of people riding together, chit-chatting, socializing, meeting new people. I kind of like to say you’re doing the best mountain bike ride ever. You’re casually riding to the top and racing down with your buddies.”

The nonchalance of the uphill portions is what interested 16-year-old Steamboat resident Rose Epstein.

“I’ve been biking since I was little and the uphills always … I wasn’t super into it. I started to downhill a lot more and on the mountain. Some of my really good friends enduro race, so they got me into it. I just liked it a lot.”

Epstein, who is racing as part of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has a simple goal for the weekend.

“I’m just trying to finish the race not hurt and get through the finish line,” she said.

Saturday’s race will feature five stages between Nipple Peak and Hahns Peak and cover about 25 miles. On Buffalo Pass on Sunday, cyclists will compete in three different stages across about 14 miles.

“I’ve waited a long time to showcase (the Buffalo Pass trails),” Scully said. “They’re pretty special. They fall into a different category that appeal to people that like more technical trails.”

Talus Lantz, of Nederland, is competing in the whole Revolution Enduro series and is sponsored by Niner Bikes, the title sponsor. At 18, Lantz is a professional enduro rider and took third among pro men at the Steamboat race in 2018.

“Enduro is really special because you get to spend so much time on your bike with your friends,” he said. “It’s not like other bike disciplines where you have an hour max where you’re riding. It’s more of an all-day thing, hanging out with your buddies and meeting new people.”

The group of 150 or so riders are just adding to the already clogged streets this weekend, but they’ll also have control of the trails. If you’re planning on riding in the areas of the races this weekend, be mindful of which routes they are using.

Day 1 course

Photo courtesy of revolutionenduro.com

RE1

Day 2 course

Photo courtesy of revolutionenduro.com

RE2

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon