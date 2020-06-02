Reuniting lost friends: The Record for Monday, June 1, 2020

Monday, June 1, 2020

1:59 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a suspicious truck with its lights on at the Yampa River State Park near Hayden. The vehicle was gone by the time deputies arrived.

2:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that got into an unsecured dumpster in the 400 block of Tamarack Drive. Officers issued a citation to residents for allegedly violating local trash ordinances.

8:31 a.m. Officers mediated an argument between a landlord and tenant in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive.

9:58 a.m. Police received a report of theft regarding several hundred dollars worth of items that went missing from outside a business in the 2100 block of Downhill Drive.

12:25 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument between family members in the 2000 block of Elk River Road.

12:55 p.m. Deputies received a report of a cold theft involving a trailer that went missing sometime in the last several months from a property in the 97700 block of U.S. Highway 40.

1:09 p.m. Police received a report of a passerby who allegedly struck an employee of a business on Lincoln Avenue. Officers are investigating the incident.

1:57 p.m. Police were called about a man who allegedly stole food from a gas station in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. Officers could not locate the man.

5:33 p.m. Police were called to mediate an argument that broke out after a driver parked in a handicapped space in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:38 p.m. Police received a report of illegal dumping from a business in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

7:32 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of an illegal burn in the 100 block of West Virginia Street in Oak Creek.

8:24 p.m. A caller notified police of a man carrying a gun outside a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. The person was a guest of the hotel who was not breaking the law.

10:36 p.m. A resident called police about a power outage in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.

11:28 p.m. Police received a report of a missing person after two friends got separated during a night of drinking downtown. Officers helped reunite the friends.

Total incidents: 80

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.