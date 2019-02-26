RESULTS: Young Winter Sports Club riders earn 6 podium finishes in weekend halfpipe, slopestyle competitions
February 26, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a cold and windy competition Saturday at the USASA Rocky Mountain Series competition in Breckenridge, three Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders walked away with golds after Sunday’s slopestyle event, coach Maddy Schaffrick wrote in an email to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.
Also last weekend, Winter Sports Club athlete Jesse Hamric earned two golds in rail jam and slopestyle competitions in Aspen.
United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Rocky Mountain Series
Feb. 23 and 24 in Breckenridge
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club results only
Halfpipe
Girls, ages 7 and younger
2. Aimee Wild
Girls, ages 8 and 9
1. Rocke Weinberg
Boys, ages 8 and 9
3. Aaron Wild
Slopestyle
Girls, ages 7 and younger
1. Aimee Wild
Girls, ages 8 and 9
1. Rocke Weinberg
Boys, ages 8 and 9
1. Aaron Wild
