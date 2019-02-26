RESULTS: Young Winter Sports Club riders earn 6 podium finishes in weekend halfpipe, slopestyle competitions

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After a cold and windy competition Saturday at the USASA Rocky Mountain Series competition in Breckenridge, three Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club snowboarders walked away with golds after Sunday’s slopestyle event, coach Maddy Schaffrick wrote in an email to the Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Also last weekend, Winter Sports Club athlete Jesse Hamric earned two golds in rail jam and slopestyle competitions in Aspen.

United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association Rocky Mountain Series

Feb. 23 and 24 in Breckenridge

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club results only

Halfpipe

Girls, ages 7 and younger

2. Aimee Wild

Girls, ages 8 and 9

1. Rocke Weinberg

Boys, ages 8 and 9

3. Aaron Wild

Slopestyle

Girls, ages 7 and younger

1. Aimee Wild

Girls, ages 8 and 9

1. Rocke Weinberg

Boys, ages 8 and 9

1. Aaron Wild