RESULTS: Town Challenge Emerald Envy
Emerald Mountain hosted the second Town Challenge mountain bike series race of the summer on Wednesday night, featuring 125 riders and eight repeat division winners.
Among those repeat winners was Adam Parke, who won the Singlespeed division for the second time this summer, winning his race by nearly four minutes. Kyan Strong, Andrew Biglow and Helen Beall have also earned top honors in both races, winning the Expert Male 19-34, Male 50+ and Female 35+ divisions respectively.
Emerald Envy Results
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
KIDS A DIVISION
Girls: 1. Lainee Haack, 0:34:59. 2. Charlotte Linford, 0:51:15. 3. Reese Jekich, 0:51:22. 4. Kendall Walker, 0:52:18. 5. Kate Walker, 0:53:15. 6. Nicole Herrera, 1:00:12. 7. Yariela Avitia, 1:00:13.
Boys: 1. Anderson Agopian, 0:29:03. 2. Theo Givnish, 0:29:26. 3. Jayden Hargis, 0:29:33. 4. Langdon Devin, 0:31:14. 5. Brady Foss, 0:33:27. 6. Quintin Biagi, 0:35:01. 7. Harvey Libin, 0:36:35. 8. William Sullivan, 0:46:34.
KIDS B DIVISION
Girls: 1. Clara Keller, 0:26:35.
Boys: 1. Christopher Bernitt, 0:19:31. 2. Griffin Curry, 0:19:46. 3. Cooper Curry, 0:21:56. 4. Leo Minotto, 0:25:54. 5. Robert Pritchard, 0:26:57. 6. Jaxson Bielak, 0:30:11.
KIDS C DIVISION
Girls: 1. Annabelle Mackey, 0:14:03. 2. Isla Gale, 0:14:10. 3. Hazel Coates, 0:21:18. 4. Hazel Keller, 0:21:19.
Boys: 1. Lincoln Gale, 0:10:44. 2. Thomas Homuth, 0:10:50. 3. Jurgen Jones, 0:11:50. 4. Nico Romero, 0:15:50. 5. Fisher Bielak, 0:15:54. 6. James Pritchard, 0:27:25.
NOVICE
Female 13-15: 1. Whitney Warnke, 0:30:19. 2. Sydney Soard, 0:30:48. 3. Ellis Dressendorfer, 0:46:26. 4. Sarahi Hernandez, 0:49:32. 5. Vanessa Avitia Perez, 1:03:39.
Female 19+: 1. Liliana Harris, 0:50:24. 2. Katie Berning, 0:59:49.
Male 13-15: 1. Quinn Dressen, 0:27:07. 2. Robbie Wodnik, 0:29:08. 3. Oscar Libin, 0:30:10. 4. Schuyler Biglow, 0:33:17. 5. Cole Anderson, 0:35:42.
Male 19+: 1. Christian Keller, 0:33:32. 2. Cole Hewitt, 0:50:34.
SPORT DIVISION
Female 16-18: 1. Anna Rhodes, 0:59:14. 2. Jesse Weaver, 1:03:31.
Female 19-34: 1. Grace Zanni, 1:03:34. 2. Sarah Glassmeyer, 1:10:22. 3. Ciara Summers, 1:11:47. 4. Annmarie Blodgett, 1:19:31. 5. Alex Shannon, 1:25:07. 6. Sophia Dowlatshahi, 1:32:49.
Female 35+: 1. Ali Kowalsky, 1:11:13. 2. Marylynn Hansen, 1:13:44. 3. Angela Cosby, 1:15:22. 4. Lisa Gillian, 1:34:03.
Male 16-18: 1. Ian Mclarney, 0:59:52.
Male 19-34: 1. Mark Myers, 0:54:31. 2. Ryan Fowler, 0:55:17. 3. Wylie Brownell, 1:00:39. 4. Lukas Holm, 1:01:03. 5. Eric Samuelson, 1:02:02. 6. Mark Dennis, 1:02:09. 7. Benjamin Hoerk, 1:02:43. 8. Chris Torgerson, 1:05:44. 9. Brently Mcelroy, 1:06:59.
Male 35-49: 1. Phil Vallem, 1:00:14. 2. Mark Anderson, 1:03:29. 3. Ian Betschert, 1:17:11.
Male 50+: 1. Jamie Letson, 0:59:24. 2. Steve Dressen, 1:01:14. 3. Kurt Meeks, 1:02:26. 4. John Agosta, 1:14:21. 5. Jon Ashburn, 1:17:10.
EXPERT DIVISION
Female 35+: 1. Helen Beall, 1:25:27. 2. Amy Dannwolf, 1:36:40.
Male 19-34: 1. Kyan Strong, 1:11:46. 2. Ryan Montgomery, 1:12:07. 3. Partrick Nagle, 1:12:12. 4. Primo Famiglietti, 1:13:59. 5. Henry Olson, 1:18:22. 6. Grant McCannon, 1:21:22. 7. John Agosta, 1:22:16. 8. Kai McGuffin, 1:23:24. 9. Luke Bedell, 1:24:03. 10. Nathan Burget, 1:28:13. 11. Jace Rabesa, 1:28:22.
Male 35-49: 1. Matt Miller, 1:16:21. 2. Jason Blair, 1:16:57. 3. Casey Homuth, 1:17:06. 4. Evan Soard, 1:26:08. 5. Brian Jekich, 1:27:03. 6. Geovanny Romero, 1:27:04. 7. Tore Johnston, 1:27:57. 8. Joshua Welch, 1:28:26. 9. Ben Beall, 1:29:03. 10. Matthew Jacquart, 1:30:23. 11. Dylan Erhart, 1:30:28.
Male 50+: 1. Andrew Biglow, 1:21:51. 2. David Whelan, 1:23:08. 3. PJ Wharton, 1:26:13. 4. John Gillian, 1:34:24.
SINGLESPEED
Male 19+: 1. Adam Parke, 1:11:55. 2. Chris Tamucci, 1:15:37. 3. Ash Leinen, 1:21:10. 4. Eddie Rogers, 1:22:09. 5. Davis Miller, 1:28:43. 6. Alexander Guerra, 1:34:48. 7. Brent Demmitt, 1:41:20.
PRO/OPEN
Female 19+: 1. Jessica Yeaton, 1:16:27. 2. Mary McLarnon, 1:17:32. 3. Eva Minotto, 1:19:55. 4. Rebecca Edminston, 1:27:31.
Male 19+: 1. Aidan Haack, 1:05:58. 2. Caleb Hack, 1:06:31. 3. Trey Jones, 1:07:51. 4. Ian Caragol, 1:08:09. 5. Barkley Robinson, 1:10:30. 6. Jeff Minotto, 1:11:45. 7. Ben Glassmeyer, 1:13:47. 8. Nick Truitt, 1:14:53. 9. Pete Morelli, 1:17:16. 10. Ben Berend, 1:27:33.
To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.
