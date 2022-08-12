Results: Town Challenge – Buff Pass Burner
Wednesday, August 10
Due to this race having multiple finish lines, some times were recorded manually. These times are the raw data collected and updated results will be posted on the Town Challenge website on Monday, August 15.
KIDS A DIVISION
Girls – 1. McKenzie Maines 0:46:05. 2. Lainee Haack 0:58:03.
Boys – 1. Logan Walker 0:37:15. 2. Quinn Dressen 0:38:09. 3. Oliver Nylen 0:47:30. 4. Langdon Devin 0:47:31. 5. Jayden Hargis 0:53:18. 6. Ryder Robinson 0:54:32. 7. Paddock Whitten 0:54:33.
KIDS B DIVISION
Girls – 1. Nicole Herrera 0:26:19. 2. Kendall Walker 0:31:04. 3. Joselynne Rivera Mendoza 0:31:23. 4. Karina Yissel Rodriguez Aguirre 0:31:37. 5. Maimouna Geppert 0:31:39. 6. Charlotte Linford 0:32:26. 7. Stacey Martinez 0:32:28. 8. Kate Walker 0:34:02. 9. Coumba Geppert 0:35:05.
Boys – 1. Quintin Biagi 0:23:53. 2. Winston Whitten 0:24:12. 3. Fleming Bretton 0:24:22. 4. Christopher Bernitt 0:24:32. 5. Henry Nylen 0:26:16. 6. Robert Pritchard 0:29:23. 7. Bennett Walker 0:40:42.
KIDS C DIVISION
Girls – 1. PoppyJane West 0:29:53. 2. Ashtyn Lamb 0:46:00.
Boys – 1. Silas Wilson 0:17:51. 2. Leo Minotto 0:19:17. 3. Jack West 0:19:26. 4. Brody Niggas 0:27:19. 5. Samuel Middlemas 0:45:00. 6. James Pritchard 0:48:00.
NOVICE
Female 19+ – 1. Kathy Yeiser 0:45:32. 2. Jamie Lamb 0:47:31. 3. Tonya Haack 1:02:36.
Male 19+ – 1. Michael McLarney 0:45:37. 2. Tommy West 0:52:59.
Female 13-15 – 1. Gigi Lobeck 0:45:53. 2. Ella Haack 0:59:13. 3. Sarahi Hernandez 1:06:34. 4. Anna Boness 1:09:07. 5. Eliza Linford 1:25:00. 6. Vanessa Avitia Perez 1:26:36.
Male 13-15 – 1. Caleb Walker 0:36:03. 2. Ryan Montgomery 0:37:11. 3. Luke Bedell 0:37:50. 4. Ian McLarney 0:38:53. 5. Ethan maines 0:43:53. 6. Schuyler Biglow 0:49:42. 7. Mitchell McLarney 0:51:00.
Pro/Open
Female 19+ – 1. Sarah Horen 1:10:31. 2. Mindy Mulliken 1:11:20. 3. Mary McLarnon 1:13:55. 4. Katie Lindquist 1:18:35. 5. Helen Beall 1:18:54. 6. Becky Edmiston 1:18:57.
Male 19+ – 1. Tanner Visnick 0:56:40. 2. Aidan Haack 1:00:01. 3. Alexander Pond 1:00:22. 4. Barkley Robinson 1:01:17. 5. Ben Glassmeyer 1:03:02. 6. Greg Friedman 1:04:39. 7. Jeff Minotto 1:06:37. 8. Ian Caragol 1:09:23. 9. Erik Lobeck 1:09:52.
SINGLESPEED
Male – 1. Eddie Rogers 1:13:56. 2. Davis Miller 1:18:43. 3. Brent Demmitt 1:24:11.
SPORT
Male 16-18 – 1. Grant Linford 1:23:33.
Female 19-34 – 1. Taylor Karlin 1:24:59. 2. Morgan Kurz 1:34:52.
Female 35+ – 1. Lisa Bressler 1:02:48. 2. Cheryl Bell 1:24:30. 3. Lisa Famiglietti 1:30:54. 4. Ali Kowalsky 1:58:45.
Male 19-34 – 1. Kevin Meyer 1:10:41. 2. Riley Birk 1:29:04. 3. Brently McElroy 1:33:47.
Male 35-49 – 1. Jesse Romero 1:09:40. 2. Matthew Jacquart 1:14:06. 3. Adam Maines 1:14:29. 4. Jeff Yeiser 1:15:06. 5. Romero Geovony 1:17:10. 6. Alex Cazar 1:24:27. 7. Noam Dahary 2:00:40.
Male 50+ – 1. Kris Hagenbuch 1:11:19. 2. Bass Boyd 1:23:26. 3. Vance Fulton 1:23:34. 4. Newel Linford 1:42:16. 5. James Czech 2:00:20
EXPERT
Female 35+ – 1. Hadley Nylen 1:21:10. 2. Nicole LeCuyer 1:39:28. 3. Linda Briseno 1:54:31.
Male 19-34 – 1. Kevin Young 1:08:44. 2. Jared Hayden 1:11:52. 3. Primo Famiglietti 1:13:10. 4. Ben Wharton 1:24:25. 5. Jeremiah Kelley 1:25:28.
Male 35-49 – 1. Raymond Degli 1:07:47. 2. Beauregard Cactos 1:09:11. 3. Chris Cox 1:11:09. 4. Troy Grignon 1:12:17. 5. Jeff Chamberlain 1:15:57. 6. Ben Beall 1:16:37. 7. Preston Housel 1:22:53. 8. Joshua Welch 2:01:59.
Male 50+ – 1. Ron Famiglietti 1:11:25. 2. Steve Juneau 1:15:32. 3. PJ Wharton 1:21:04.
