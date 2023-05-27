Results: Steamboat Springs Running Series, Spirit Challenge

The Steamboat Springs Running Series hosted its third event of the 2023 circuit at Steamboat Springs Middle School on Saturday, May 27.

The Spirit Challenge has been running in support of Yampa Valley Autism Program for years, and with over 60 participants this year, the numbers have continued to grow. A portion of the race proceeds went to Yampa Valley Autism and its programs.

“I love this event because it is the Spirit Challenge and follows right along with our mission,” YVAP Executive Director Heidi Mendisco said. “It is awesome that the running series can call it the Spirit Challenge and be here to support us. It is a really fun family event.”

Steven Boyton won the 10-kilometer race and has now won both races on the circuit he has competed in this season. He finished in 36 minutes, 2 seconds and was ahead of the second-place finisher, Jordan Jones, by over a minute.

It was a perfect day for running and celebration on Saturday, but Mendisco said they have not been so lucky in the past. “Last year we had to change the date last minute because it got snowed out, so to be here on a beautiful day like this makes it even better.”

10K Top-10 Results — 1. Steven Boyton, 36:02.02. 2. Jordan Jones, 37:18.77. 3. Mary Ellen Lemieux, 39:32.66. 4. Peter Surgent, 42:16.63. 5. Niklas Malacinski, 44:38.62. 6. TJ Thrasher, 46:41.61. 7. Arthur Rinker, 47:42.16. 8. Eddie Rogers, 49:11.62. 9. Karl Denney, 53:03.62. 10. Curt Leitzinger, 55:01.25.



5K Top-10 Results — 1. Campbell McLaren, 20:50.53. 2. Scott Wappes, 21:13.61. 3. Aaron Casselman, 21:24.07. 4. Tristan Thrasher, 21.58.21. 5. Ginger Johnston, 22:06.07. 6. Brian Mott, 22:30.45. 7. Xavier Knott, 26:00.33. 8. Tony Urbick, 26:11.38. 9. Jackson McLaren, 26:20.04. 10. Tracy Denney, 26:37.02.