RESULTS: Steamboat Springs BMX race No. 5

News | July 27, 2019

4 Balance Bike

  • 1. Mitchell Forcum
  • 2. Brooklyn Einfeld

3 Balance Bike

  • 1. Colton Richey
  • 2. Segar Wood
  • 3. Rune Steadman
  • 4. Eloise Lynn
  • 5. Julian Ross
  • 6. Ashtyn Lamb
  • 7. Lucy Bellamy

6 Novice

  • 1. Otis Wood
  • 2. Wesley Forcum
  • 3. Grady Meyer

8 Novice

  • 1. Luke Beauregard
  • 2. Jake Einfeld
  • 3. Thomas Chamberlain

9 Novice

  • 1. Mason Stewart
  • 2. Branigan Murphy
  • 3. Quinn Dressen

12 Novice

  • 1. Cash Dellequadri
  • 2. Gavin Murphy
  • 3. Hope Montgomery

9 Intermediate

  • 1. Cael Nemec
  • 2. Parker Horne
  • 3. Reid Graham

12 Intermediate

  • 1. Adrian Beauregard
  • 2. Cameron Montgomery
  • 3. Caman Beauregard
  • 4. David Schlicht

31 & over

  • 1. Converse Fields
  • 2. Chip Ellis
  • 3. Jim Kohler
  • 4. Jeff Whall
  • 5. Todd Burdick

