RESULTS: Steamboat Springs BMX race No. 5
4 Balance Bike
- 1. Mitchell Forcum
- 2. Brooklyn Einfeld
3 Balance Bike
- 1. Colton Richey
- 2. Segar Wood
- 3. Rune Steadman
- 4. Eloise Lynn
- 5. Julian Ross
- 6. Ashtyn Lamb
- 7. Lucy Bellamy
6 Novice
- 1. Otis Wood
- 2. Wesley Forcum
- 3. Grady Meyer
8 Novice
- 1. Luke Beauregard
- 2. Jake Einfeld
- 3. Thomas Chamberlain
9 Novice
- 1. Mason Stewart
- 2. Branigan Murphy
- 3. Quinn Dressen
12 Novice
- 1. Cash Dellequadri
- 2. Gavin Murphy
- 3. Hope Montgomery
9 Intermediate
- 1. Cael Nemec
- 2. Parker Horne
- 3. Reid Graham
12 Intermediate
- 1. Adrian Beauregard
- 2. Cameron Montgomery
- 3. Caman Beauregard
- 4. David Schlicht
31 & over
- 1. Converse Fields
- 2. Chip Ellis
- 3. Jim Kohler
- 4. Jeff Whall
- 5. Todd Burdick
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.