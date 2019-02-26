RESULTS: Steamboat skiers top podiums at big mountain freeride competition in Winter Park
February 26, 2019
International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association junior freeride competition
Feb. 22 and 23 in Winter Park
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club results only
Day 1
Men, ages 15 to 18
Name, points
1. Jacob Gilbertson, 31.7
3. Bryce Zetzman, 31.2
Day 2
Men, ages 15 to 18
Name, points
1. Callum Becvarik, 30.63
Women, ages 15 to 18
Name, points
1. Maisie Wagner, 25.0
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.