Results: Ski Jumping Extravaganza
1. Sawyer Graves, Round 5, 74 meters. 2. Caleb Zuckerman, Round 5, 73. 2. Jason Colby, Round 5, 72. 4. Grant Andrews, Round 5, 72.5.
5. Jared Shumate, Round 4, 70. 6. Niklas Malacinski, Round 4, 68.5. 7. Anders Giese, Round 4, 66. 7. Annika Belshaw, Round 4, 66. 9. Josie Johnson, Round 4, 65. 10. Nico Bowdre, Round 4, 64.5.
11. Ethan Maines, Round 3, 65. 12. Skyler Amy, Round 3, 64.5. 13. Kai McKinnon, Round 3, 64. 14. Seth Rothchild, Round 3, 63.5. 15. Adeline Swanson, Round 3, 62.5.
16. Erik Lynch, Round 2, 60.5. 17. Isaac Larson, Round 2, 63.5. 17. Dylan Amy, Round 2, 63.5. 19. Annika Malacinski, Round 2, 63. 19. Stephen Schumann, Round 2, 63. 21. Gavin Mjolsness, Round 2, 62.5. 21. Alexa Brabec, Round 2, 62.5. 23. Arthur Tirone, Round 2, 62. 23. Tess Arnone, Round 2, 62. 23. Root Roepke, Round 2, 62. 26. Elias Oswald, Round 2, 61. 27. Jackson Schutt, Round 2, 60.5. 28. Nathan Rind, Round 2, 59.5. 28. Estella Hassrick, Round 2, 59.5. 28. Cara Larson, Round 2, 59.5. 31. Macey Olden, Round 2, 59. 32. Emma Russell, Round 2, 53. 33. Benjamin Loomis, Round 2, DQ.
34. Anna Hoffman, Round 1, Fall 69.5. 35. Ella Wilson, Round 1:,56. 36. Eva Minotto, Round 1, 53. 37. Anna Zigman, Round 1, 51.5. 38. Augie Roepke, Round 1, 48.5. 39. Owen Park, Round 1, 47. 40. Haley Brabec, Round 1, 38.5. 41. Oscar Dalzell, Round 1, 37. 42. Ronen Woods, Round 1, Scratch 57.
