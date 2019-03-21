 RESULTS: Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump, March 20, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

RESULTS: Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump, March 20, 2019

John F. Russell

Finn Sias takes flight Wednesday during the opening of the Hitchens Brothers Wednesday Night Jump Series at Howelsen Hill. The event features Alpine and Nordic ski jumpers and is supported by the Hitchens brothers, Nordic Excavating and SmartWool. Many of Steamboat's Olympic athletes got their start in the series, which features free pizza and cookies and offers athletes a chance to get out and have some fun.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs

Night 4, Alpine 

HS20

Girls U8  

1. Sophia Tirone

2. Zanah Rind

3. Ila Ladrow

Emmaline Wingard

Dylan Gibson

Rilynn Blonder

Girls U10

1. Layla Churchley

2. Delia Reynolds

3. Sofia Straight

Carleigh Klingemann

Natalie Villegas

Eliza Linford

Boys U8

1. Luke Beauregard

2. Oliver Nylen

2. Knapp Sky

Theodore Maul

Cooper Churchley

Ellis Warnke

Henry Blonder

Riley Gunn

Ben Becker

Ryland Kissel

Boys U10  

1. Henry Davis

1. Fritz Gamber

3. Ryder Miller

Miles Warnke

Luke Hodge

HS30

Girls U12

1. Kinsley Jacobson

2. Ivy Ladrow

3. Scarlett Volk

Gracelyn Jacobson

Boys U12

1. Mudgett-Furgeson Colin

2. Treydon Klingemann

3. Connor Solomon

3. Charlie Weidel

Nordic results

U10 Girls

Hill K Point: 18 M 

1. Mckenzie Maines

2. Caroline  Kristof-Brown

3. Gigi Lobeck

U10 Boys 

Hill K Point: 18 M 

1. Austin Johnson

2. Nathan Rind

3. Ethan Maines

4. Nico Bowdre

5. Ridge Barnes

6. Kaden Graham

7. Oscar Dalzell

8. Jackson Schutt

9. Oliver Dalzell

10. Fisher Gibson

11. Quinn Dressen

12. Colin Clark

13. Everett Baldwin

13. Ryan Becker

15. Cole Kissel

U12 Girls 

Hill K Point: 27 M 

1. Emma Russell

2. Eva Minotto

3. Ella Wilson

4. Haley Brabec

5. Bonnie Sue Larson

6. Dixie Barnes

7. Shea Sias

8. Georgeanne Sibson

9. Anja Honebein

U12 Boys

Hill K Point: 27 M 

1. Arthur Tirone

2. Nicholas Bradford

3. Willem Bradford

4. Charlie Gunn

5. Owen Park

U14 Girls 

Hill K Point: 41 M 

1. Aspen Bennett-Manke

2. Charley Barnes

U14 boys

Hill K Point: 41 M 

1. Koen Stroock

2. Jason Colby

3.  Kade Lawton

4. Sawyer Graves

5. Owen Wither

6. Wyatt Graves

7. Bridger Lawton

8. Nick Hammer

