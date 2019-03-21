RESULTS: Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump, March 20, 2019
March 21, 2019
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs
Night 4, Alpine
HS20
Girls U8
1. Sophia Tirone
Recommended Stories For You
2. Zanah Rind
3. Ila Ladrow
Emmaline Wingard
Dylan Gibson
Rilynn Blonder
Girls U10
1. Layla Churchley
2. Delia Reynolds
3. Sofia Straight
Carleigh Klingemann
Natalie Villegas
Eliza Linford
Boys U8
1. Luke Beauregard
2. Oliver Nylen
2. Knapp Sky
Theodore Maul
Cooper Churchley
Ellis Warnke
Henry Blonder
Riley Gunn
Ben Becker
Ryland Kissel
Boys U10
1. Henry Davis
1. Fritz Gamber
3. Ryder Miller
Miles Warnke
Luke Hodge
HS30
Girls U12
1. Kinsley Jacobson
2. Ivy Ladrow
3. Scarlett Volk
Gracelyn Jacobson
Boys U12
1. Mudgett-Furgeson Colin
2. Treydon Klingemann
3. Connor Solomon
3. Charlie Weidel
Nordic results
U10 Girls
Hill K Point: 18 M
1. Mckenzie Maines
2. Caroline Kristof-Brown
3. Gigi Lobeck
U10 Boys
Hill K Point: 18 M
1. Austin Johnson
2. Nathan Rind
3. Ethan Maines
4. Nico Bowdre
5. Ridge Barnes
6. Kaden Graham
7. Oscar Dalzell
8. Jackson Schutt
9. Oliver Dalzell
10. Fisher Gibson
11. Quinn Dressen
12. Colin Clark
13. Everett Baldwin
13. Ryan Becker
15. Cole Kissel
U12 Girls
Hill K Point: 27 M
1. Emma Russell
2. Eva Minotto
3. Ella Wilson
4. Haley Brabec
5. Bonnie Sue Larson
6. Dixie Barnes
7. Shea Sias
8. Georgeanne Sibson
9. Anja Honebein
U12 Boys
Hill K Point: 27 M
1. Arthur Tirone
2. Nicholas Bradford
3. Willem Bradford
4. Charlie Gunn
5. Owen Park
U14 Girls
Hill K Point: 41 M
1. Aspen Bennett-Manke
2. Charley Barnes
U14 boys
Hill K Point: 41 M
1. Koen Stroock
2. Jason Colby
3. Kade Lawton
4. Sawyer Graves
5. Owen Wither
6. Wyatt Graves
7. Bridger Lawton
8. Nick Hammer
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.