RESULTS: Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump, March 20, 2019

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs Night 4, Alpine HS20 Girls U8 1. Sophia Tirone Recommended Stories For You 2. Zanah Rind 3. Ila Ladrow Emmaline Wingard Dylan Gibson Rilynn Blonder Girls U10 1. Layla Churchley 2. Delia Reynolds 3. Sofia Straight Carleigh Klingemann Natalie Villegas Eliza Linford Boys U8 1. Luke Beauregard 2. Oliver Nylen 2. Knapp Sky Theodore Maul Cooper Churchley Ellis Warnke Henry Blonder Riley Gunn Ben Becker Ryland Kissel Boys U10 1. Henry Davis 1. Fritz Gamber 3. Ryder Miller Miles Warnke Luke Hodge HS30 Girls U12 1. Kinsley Jacobson 2. Ivy Ladrow 3. Scarlett Volk Gracelyn Jacobson Boys U12 1. Mudgett-Furgeson Colin 2. Treydon Klingemann 3. Connor Solomon 3. Charlie Weidel Nordic results U10 Girls Hill K Point: 18 M 1. Mckenzie Maines 2. Caroline Kristof-Brown 3. Gigi Lobeck U10 Boys Hill K Point: 18 M 1. Austin Johnson 2. Nathan Rind 3. Ethan Maines 4. Nico Bowdre 5. Ridge Barnes 6. Kaden Graham 7. Oscar Dalzell 8. Jackson Schutt 9. Oliver Dalzell 10. Fisher Gibson 11. Quinn Dressen 12. Colin Clark 13. Everett Baldwin 13. Ryan Becker 15. Cole Kissel U12 Girls Hill K Point: 27 M 1. Emma Russell 2. Eva Minotto 3. Ella Wilson 4. Haley Brabec 5. Bonnie Sue Larson 6. Dixie Barnes 7. Shea Sias 8. Georgeanne Sibson 9. Anja Honebein U12 Boys Hill K Point: 27 M 1. Arthur Tirone 2. Nicholas Bradford 3. Willem Bradford 4. Charlie Gunn 5. Owen Park U14 Girls Hill K Point: 41 M 1. Aspen Bennett-Manke 2. Charley Barnes U14 boys Hill K Point: 41 M 1. Koen Stroock 2. Jason Colby 3. Kade Lawton 4. Sawyer Graves 5. Owen Wither 6. Wyatt Graves 7. Bridger Lawton 8. Nick Hammer

