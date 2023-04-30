PHOTOS AND RESULTS: Routt County track teams enjoy the Steamboat Springs Invitational

Steamboat Springs track and field hosted its home invitational on Saturday, April 30, with the boys team finishing second and the girls placing third. Following are results from the meet.
Steamboat Springs Invitational Team Results: Boys: 1. Summit, 141. 2. Steamboat Springs, 126.5. 3. West Grand, 100. 4. Middle Park, 81.5. 5. Little Snake River, 73. 6. Rangely, 59. 7. Soroco, 34. 8. Hayden, 30. 9. North Park, 22. 10. Eagle Valley, 9. 11. South Park, 3. Girls: 1. Summit, 150. 2. Rangely, 107. 3. Steamboat Springs, 94. 4. West Grand, 63. 5. Soroco, 58. 6. Hayden, 57. 7. Middle Park, 45. 8. Eagle Valley, 39. 9. Little Snake River, 36. 10. North Park, 21.
Soroco junior Larhae Whaley leaps over a hurdle during the 300 meter hurdles event at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Whaley took second in the event. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Kodi Ingols sprints down the 100 meter stretch for fifth-place at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Olin Webster chases an opponent from Summit during the 4×800 meter relay at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Carmine Mallozzi tries to separate from a Middle Park opponent during the 1600 meter race at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat sophomore Brandon Kolb dominated his jumps at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational winning high jump and long jump while placing third in triple jump on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Racing in neighboring lanes, Hayden’s Isabella Simones and Kiera Faucett placed fifth and seventh respectively in the 100 meter dash during the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat sophomore Matthias Wolf flies through the air during a long jump attempt at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco junior Alan Mayer gains an advantage over his Middle Park opponent during the 4×800 meter relay at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s Novella Light and Morgan Yeiser lead the pack of the 1600 meter race at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Eli Moon presents flowers to former Sailor athlete Bowden Tumminello during the senior ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Surrounded by her family, Steamboat senior Margaux Shea is celebrated during the senior ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Sean Davenport gifts his mother flowers to thank her for supporting him through his track and field career at the Steamboat Springs Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A fan favorite at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational, Neveah Smith takes in the crowd cheers alongside her mother during the senior ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thomas Reilley is celebrated during the senior ceremony with his family at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Kenna Harrison and her mom at midfield being celebrated during the senior ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Casey Wolf stands alongside his brother Matthias and his parents during the senior ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Meaghan Maitre with her family during the senior presentation at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Trevor Harms with his parents at midfield during the senior ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat senior Kaya Fowler takes in the cheers at midfield with her parents beside her during the senior ceremony at the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs senior Olin Webster celebrated at midfield with his family during the Steamboat Springs Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
You need to register to keep reading.
Don't worry! It's still free. By registering, we can learn more about what stories interest you and create a more customizable news experience.
If we know more about what interests you, we can dedicate our newsroom resources toward creating more of what you love to read. And when we understand more about our audience — who our users are, where they're from, what stories they're interested in — that allows us to more meaningfully interact with our readers. As a registered user, you'll have access to exclusive benefits, including e-edition archives, submission forms, interactive features and more. Read the FAQs