 PHOTOS AND RESULTS: Routt County track teams enjoy the Steamboat Springs Invitational
PHOTOS AND RESULTS: Routt County track teams enjoy the Steamboat Springs Invitational

Tom Skulski
  

Steamboat's Brielle Bunker, Gabriela Garcia Armendariz, Ivy Ward and Brooke Bunker raced in the throwers relay donning fake mustaches during the Steamboat Springs Invitational on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Springs track and field hosted its home invitational on Saturday, April 30, with the boys team finishing second and the girls placing third. Following are results from the meet.

Steamboat Springs Invitational
Team Results:
Boys: 1. Summit, 141. 2. Steamboat Springs, 126.5. 3. West Grand, 100. 4. Middle Park, 81.5. 5. Little Snake River, 73. 6. Rangely, 59. 7. Soroco, 34. 8. Hayden, 30. 9. North Park, 22. 10. Eagle Valley, 9. 11. South Park, 3.
Girls: 1. Summit, 150. 2. Rangely, 107. 3. Steamboat Springs, 94. 4. West Grand, 63. 5. Soroco, 58. 6. Hayden, 57. 7. Middle Park, 45. 8. Eagle Valley, 39. 9. Little Snake River, 36. 10. North Park, 21.

Boys notable results:
100: 5. Kodi Ingols, H, 12.00. 8. Ryan Andrew, SS, 12.24.
200: 5. Ryan Andrew, SS, 25.29. 7. Eli Moon, SS, 25.89.
400: 7. Logan Whaley, S, 59.00.
800: 2. Olin Webster, SS, 2:05.21.
1600: 6. Logan Silva, H, 5:14.11. 8. Asher Rowan, SS, 5:17.10. 10. Michael Hagney, SS, 5:25.74.
3200: 3. Trevor Harms, SS, 12:20.55. 4. Xavier Knott, SS, 12:36.52.
300 hurdles: 2. Austin Prost, SS, 42.66.
4×400: 2. Steamboat Springs, 3:40.91.
4×800: 2. Steamboat Springs, 8:42.22.
Pole vault: 2. Alan Mayer, S, 9-08.00.
High jump: 1. Brandon Kolb, SS, 6-03.00.
Long jump: 1. Brandon Kolb, SS, 20-10.50. 3. Matthias Wolf, SS, 19-08.00.
Triple jump: 3. Brandon Kolb, SS, 39-03.00. 4. Matthias Wolf, SS, 39-01.00.
Discus: 2. Wesley Gioia, H, 125-00.00. 4. Eli Moon, SS, 112-07.00. 9. Jake Lindley, H, 104-09.00.

Girls notable results:
100: 5. Isabella Simones, H, 13.80. 7. Kiera Faucett, H, 13.86.
200: 5. Evan Quinn, SS, 28.95.
400: 3. Kenna Harrison, SS, 1:04.41.
800: 5. Novella Light, SS, 2:49.31.
1600: 2. Novella Light, SS, 6:14.22. 4. Morgan Yeiser, SS, 6:29.00.
3200: 1. Trinity Delto, S, 14:14.98.
100 hurdles: 2. Joanna Almeida, S, 18.55. 4. Liz Lipscomb, SS, 20.84.
300 hurdles: 2. Larhae Whaley, S, 53.08.
4×100: 1. Hayden, 53.76.
4×200: 2. Hayden, 1:53.59. 3. Steamboat Springs, 1:54.04. 4. Soroco, 1:54.95.
Pole vault: 2. Larhae Whaley, S, 8-08.00. 
High jump: 3. Mea Jenkins, SS, 4-03.00.
Long jump: 1. Georgeanne Sibson, SS, 16-00.50.
Triple jump: 2. Isabella Simones, H, 32-02.50. 3. Kiera Faucett, 31-07.00.
Discus: 2. Dakota Munden, H, 108-00.00.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

