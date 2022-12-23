RESULTS: 21st annual Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic

Vail ski racer Hunter Roach takes 28th in Wednesday's slalom race of the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic on Dec. 21, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Introducing giant slalom for the first time in over a decade and offering the largest prize purse in its history, the 21st annual Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic saw top racers from across the country record blazing times between Monday, Dec. 19, and Thursday, Dec. 22.

Dominating all four days, University of Denver’s Nora Brand and Canadian Justin Alkier will have their names forever etched into the Murphy Roberts Holiday Classic trophy as the women’s and men’s respective champions.

Being awarded the Murphy Roberts Scholarship award was Steamboat’s own Elena Dziura for the women and Vail’s Spencer Peterson for men.

Giant Slalom

Monday, Dec. 19

Women’s top three: 1. Mary Bocock, USST, 1:44.54. 2. Sara Rask, DU, 1:44.79. 3. Emma Hammergaard, CU, 1:45.19.

Steamboat finishers: 6. Tatum Grosdidier, 1:45.70. 15. Noelle Roth, 1:48.04. 25. Zoie Palmer, 1:49.42. 38. Elena Dziura, 1:53.00. 41. Mollie McTigue, 1:53.84. 43. Lauren Haerter, 1:54.38. 50. Rylee McLouth, 1:54.97. 55. Greta Goldsmith, 1:56.91. 71. Liz Lipscomb, 2:07.57.

Men’s top three: 1. Cooper Cornelius, DU, 1:46.48. 2. Justin Alkier, CAN, 1:47.63. 3. Gustav Rosberg Voello, UU, 1:47.89.

Steamboat finishers: 30. Charles Welch, 1:50.33. 33. Roman Elvidge, 1:51.40. 39. Laiken Roth, 1:52.48. 40. Nick Demarco, 1:52.82. 48. Everett Dooley, 1:53.51. 52. Jeremy Nolting, 1:53.81. 62. Curtis Zanni, 1:55.71. 63. Jonah Fleischer, 1:55.85. 90. Carson Simison, 2:04.07. 91. Lachlan Brady, 2:04.83. 92. Jakob Riemenschneider, 2:05.02.

Henry Heaydon glides down Howelsen Hill to finish ninth in the Holiday Classic’s slalom race on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today



Tuesday, Dec. 20

Women’s top three: 1. Sara Rask, DU, 1:51.96. 2. Nora Brand, DU, 1:51.99. 3. Haley Cutler, SVSEF, 1:52.95.

Steamboat finishers: 4. Tatum Grosdidier, 1:53.04. 25. Zoie Palmer, 1:56.72. 33. Noelle Roth, 1:58.76. 36. Elena Dziura, 2:00.45. 37. Mollie McTigue, 2:00.67. 39. Rylee McLouth, 2:01.63. 52. Kahlen White, 2:08.39. 60. Liz Lipscomb, 2:16.48.

Men’s top three: 1. Nicholas Unkovskoy, BMA, 1:47.07. 2. Justin Alkier, CAN, 1:47.65. 3. Jeremie Lagier, WSC, 1:47.88.

Steamboat finishers: 31. Roman Elvidge, 1:50.85. 34. Charles Welch, 1:51.68. 38. Laiken Roth, 1:51.90. 39. Jeremy Nolting, 1:51.91. 43. Daniel Ferucci, 1:53.23. 63. Curtis Zanni, 1:56.38. 65. Alex Orozco, 1:56.48. 74. Carson Simison, 1:59.37. 92. Nicholas Erland, 2:08.82. 95. Jakob Riemenschneider, 2:11.53.

Harvard ski racer Elsie Halvorsen takes 12th in the women’s slalom race at Howelsen Hill during the Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Slalom

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Women’s top three: 1. Nora Brand, DU, 1:21.11. 2. Sara Rask, DU, 1:21.43. 3. Kjersti Moritz, USST, 1:22.10.

Steamboat finishers: 31. Noelle Roth, 1:31.52. 33. Zoie Palmer, 1:32.35. 34. Lauren Haerter, 1:33.63. 39. Mollie McTigue, 1:36.40. 51. Kahlen White, 1:43.92. 57. Liz Lipscomb, 2:02.49.

Men’s top three: 1. Justin Alkier, CAN, 1:20.04. 2. Gianluca Boehm, MSU, 1:20.12. 3. Jacob Dilling, CU, 1:20.18.

Steamboat finishers: 27. Jeremy Nolting, 1:24.36. 34. Laiken Roth, 1:25.44. 40. Roman Elvidge, 1:26.65. 49. Daniel Ferucci, 1:29.94. 59. Carson Simison, 1:35.40.

Carissa Cassidy maneuvers her way down the slalom course at Howelsen Hill on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Thursday, Dec. 22

Women’s top three: 1. Nora Brand, DU, 1:22.37. 2. Evelina Fredricsson, WSC, 1:22.73. 3. Sara Rask, DU, 1:22.82.

Steamboat finishers: 19. Tatum Grosdidier, 1:26.51. 27. Noelle Roth, 1:28.45. 31. Mollie McTigue, 1:31.52. 32. Lauren Haerter, 1:31.81. 43. Kahlen White, 1:43.13.

Men’s top three: 1. Jeremie Lagier, WSC, 1:18.25. 2. Magnus Berge Styren, BMA, 1:18.71. 3. Camden Palmquist, USST, 1:18.76.

Steamboat finishers: 35. Charles Welch, 1:24.35. 39. Brooks Overstake, 1:25.70. 58. Jakob Riemenschneider, 1:40.11. 59. Carson Simison, 1:40.53.

