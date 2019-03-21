RESULTS: 2019 cumulative Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs 2019 Alpine cumulative HS20 Girls U8 1. Sophia Tirone Recommended Stories For You 2. McKenzie Maines 3. Emmaline Wingard Girls U10 1. Sofia Straight 2. Delia Reynolds 3. Carleigh Klingemann Eliza Linford Natalia Villegas Boys U8 1. Luke Beauregard 2. Oliver Nylen 3. Alex Hall Luke Hodge Boys U10 1. Henry Davis 2. Levi Friedman 2. Fritz Gamber Ryder Miller Fergus Kemp HS30 Girls U12 1. Kinsley Jacobson 2. Gracelyn Jacobson 3. Scarlett Volk Boys U12 1. Treydon Klingemann 2. Charlie Weidel 3. Connor Solomon 2019 Nordic Cumulative HS20 Girls U10 1. Sadie McCrank 2. Caroline Kristof-Brow 3. Gigi Lobeck Boys U10 1. Nathan Rind 2. Austin Johnson 3. Ethan Maines Ridge Barnes Nico Bowdre Jackson Schutt Bridger Lawton Oscar Dalzell Oliver Dalzell Kaden Graham Bode Rhodes Quinn Dressen Colin Clark Fisher Gibson HS30 Girls U12 1. Haley Brabec 1. Ella Wilson 3. Emma Russell Bonnie Sue Larson Eva Minotto Dixie Barnes Shea Sias Georgeanne Sibson Boys U12 1. Arthur Tirone 2. Willem Bradford 3. Nicholas Bradford William Hall Charlie Gunn Owen Park HS45 Girls U14 1. Aspen Bennett 2. Charley Barnes Boys U14 1. Jason Colby 2. Koen Stroock 3. Owen Wither Thomas Miller Sawyer Graves

