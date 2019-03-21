 RESULTS: 2019 cumulative Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump | SteamboatToday.com

RESULTS: 2019 cumulative Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump

John F. Russell

Six-year-old Robbie Wodnik keeps his eyes wide open as he launches off the bump jump during the first Nordic Excavation Hitchen's Brothers Wednesday Night Jump Series event of the year at Howelsen Hill. A crowd of young Olympic hopefuls and kids who just wanted to see if they could fly showed up Wednesday evening for the series opener, which included competitions on most of the jumps at the base of Howelsen Hill. The long-running youth series, which is free, has been the starting point for some of this country's biggest Nordic combined and ski jumping stars. The series is free for participants and is focused on giving young skiers a taste of our town's long, and rich skiing heritage. It's also a lot of fun for the athletes.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club

Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs

2019 Alpine cumulative

HS20

Girls U8

1. Sophia Tirone

2. McKenzie Maines

3. Emmaline Wingard

Girls U10

1. Sofia Straight

2. Delia Reynolds

3. Carleigh Klingemann

Eliza Linford

Natalia Villegas

Boys U8

1. Luke Beauregard

2. Oliver Nylen

3. Alex Hall

Luke Hodge

Boys U10

1. Henry Davis

2. Levi Friedman

2. Fritz Gamber

Ryder Miller

Fergus Kemp

HS30

Girls U12

1. Kinsley Jacobson

2. Gracelyn Jacobson

3. Scarlett Volk

Boys U12

1. Treydon Klingemann

2. Charlie Weidel

3. Connor Solomon

 

2019 Nordic Cumulative

HS20

Girls U10

1. Sadie McCrank

2. Caroline Kristof-Brow

3. Gigi Lobeck

Boys U10

1. Nathan Rind

2. Austin Johnson

3. Ethan Maines

Ridge Barnes

Nico Bowdre

Jackson Schutt

Bridger Lawton

Oscar Dalzell

Oliver Dalzell

Kaden Graham

Bode Rhodes

Quinn Dressen

Colin Clark

Fisher Gibson

HS30

Girls U12

1. Haley Brabec

1. Ella Wilson

3. Emma Russell

Bonnie Sue Larson

Eva Minotto

Dixie Barnes

Shea Sias

Georgeanne Sibson

Boys U12

1. Arthur Tirone

2. Willem Bradford

3. Nicholas Bradford

William Hall

Charlie Gunn

Owen Park

HS45

Girls U14

1. Aspen Bennett

2. Charley Barnes

Boys U14

1. Jason Colby

2. Koen Stroock

3. Owen Wither

Thomas Miller

Sawyer Graves

