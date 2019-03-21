RESULTS: 2019 cumulative Nordic Excavating Hitchens Bros. Wednesday Night Jump
March 21, 2019
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club
Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs
2019 Alpine cumulative
HS20
Girls U8
1. Sophia Tirone
2. McKenzie Maines
3. Emmaline Wingard
Girls U10
1. Sofia Straight
2. Delia Reynolds
3. Carleigh Klingemann
Eliza Linford
Natalia Villegas
Boys U8
1. Luke Beauregard
2. Oliver Nylen
3. Alex Hall
Luke Hodge
Boys U10
1. Henry Davis
2. Levi Friedman
2. Fritz Gamber
Ryder Miller
Fergus Kemp
HS30
Girls U12
1. Kinsley Jacobson
2. Gracelyn Jacobson
3. Scarlett Volk
Boys U12
1. Treydon Klingemann
2. Charlie Weidel
3. Connor Solomon
2019 Nordic Cumulative
HS20
Girls U10
1. Sadie McCrank
2. Caroline Kristof-Brow
3. Gigi Lobeck
Boys U10
1. Nathan Rind
2. Austin Johnson
3. Ethan Maines
Ridge Barnes
Nico Bowdre
Jackson Schutt
Bridger Lawton
Oscar Dalzell
Oliver Dalzell
Kaden Graham
Bode Rhodes
Quinn Dressen
Colin Clark
Fisher Gibson
HS30
Girls U12
1. Haley Brabec
1. Ella Wilson
3. Emma Russell
Bonnie Sue Larson
Eva Minotto
Dixie Barnes
Shea Sias
Georgeanne Sibson
Boys U12
1. Arthur Tirone
2. Willem Bradford
3. Nicholas Bradford
William Hall
Charlie Gunn
Owen Park
HS45
Girls U14
1. Aspen Bennett
2. Charley Barnes
Boys U14
1. Jason Colby
2. Koen Stroock
3. Owen Wither
Thomas Miller
Sawyer Graves
