Restaurant Week in Steamboat Springs has ‘something for everyone’

The E3 Chophouse is one of many restaurants in Steamboat Springs that's participating in Restaurant Week, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

It’s a delicious weekend to be in Steamboat Springs as the seventh annual Restaurant Week, “Satisfying a Mountain of Appetites,” kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7.

Over 20 restaurants will participate in the weeklong event, which is being hosted by Main Street Steamboat. With specials ranging in price from $10-$90, Lisa Popovich, Main Street’s executive director, said there will be something for everyone.

“There’s fine dining and there’s some fun stuff too,” Popovich said.

For example, at E3 Chophouse diners can enjoy a 14-ounce prime rib with whipped potatoes and vegetables for $40, while over at Corner Slice, patrons can grab a slice of pizza, salad and a soda for $10.

“This week is an especially good way for locals to try a place that they might not have been before or might not normally frequent,” said Popovich.

And as summer crowds die down, it’s a way for locals to easily snag a table at their favorite spot.

“It’s about 70% local and 30% visitors,” said Popovich. “There are definitely people who start calling me in June to ask what the specials are, and there are a lot of people who plan their fall vacations around Restaurant Week …. but for locals, it’s a great way to get back out there after some of us may have had a hard time getting a reservation over the summer.”

Restaurant Week specials are not just limited to dinner but also include breakfast and lunch at a handful of places as well. For example, Creekside Café will offer a chef-curated breakfast option that includes a specialty French toast served alongside a Palisade peach mimosa peach spritz.

Next door at Laundry, dinner for two is served for $89.99; it’s their chef’s choice, a curated menu of five favorite small plates including a meat and cheese board, the pow pow shrimp, arugula, burrata and beef flat iron.

It’s a significant savings, said Tod “JJ” Johnson, senior general manager at Rex’s Family of Restaurants, as the chef’s choice menu option usually rings up at $120.

Server Chris Stackpole delivers drinks to a table at Big House Burgers. Restaurants across Steamboat Springs are handling staffing shortages in various ways with the busy winter tourism season upon them.

“We love Restaurant Week because it really exposes the culinary opportunities that we have up in Steamboat to locals as well as people on the Front Range,” said Johnson. “It helps restaurants boost sales in a time of year that isn’t very lucrative and it’s a way for restaurants to thank customers for business throughout the year by offering them something different and some good deals too.”

A handful of restaurants will offer a three-course meal, while others are rewarding diners with half-off deals or free drinks. Reservations are recommended, especially over the weekend.

The event will run from Friday, Oct. 7, to Saturday, Oct. 15. A list of participating restaurants and specials can be found on Main Street’s website MainStreetSteamboat.com .

