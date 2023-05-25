Resort summer operations begin

Steamboat Resort’s summer operations are set to begin Friday, featuring scenic gondola rides, yard games at Skeeter’s Rink, and the opening of Steamboat Sports Sheraton Bike Shop, Oasis Sundeck, T&T Grill and the Welcome Center and Ticket Office.

Sunset Happy Hour will begin Sunday, and will run most Thursdays and Sundays through Sept. 3.

Resort operations will run on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day through June 11. Full daily operations begin June 16, including the opening of Steamboat Bike Park, Christie Peak Express, hiking tours, Happy Camp and Coca-Cola Movies on the Mountain at the Steamboat Stage.

The bike park and gondola will operate on weekends through the fall as conditions allow. Current trail conditions are limiting access to U.S. Forest Service trails for hiking and biking, with only the dry trails below Christie Peak available until further notice.

The Range Food and Drink Hall opening date has yet to be announced. The food hall will include four vendors, a bar, and ample indoor and outdoor seating. Once complete, the Creekside level will offer lockers, a ski valet and restrooms.

The Meadows and Lower Knoll lots will be closed for the summer; however, the Upper Knoll will offer free parking, while paid parking will be available in the Gondola Square and Steamboat Grand structures.