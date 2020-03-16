Steamboat Resort offers update on services during COVID-19 outbreak
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. announced Monday morning all seasonal and flex employees will be given a week’s worth of pay to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steamboat Resort, along with all other Alterra Mountain Co. resorts, suspended operations until further notice beginning Sunday, March 15.
“While this decision was made with a heavy heart, we believe it is in the best interest of our staff, guests and community, as health care providers across the country are recommending group gatherings be limited,” according to an official statement from Ski Corp.
The Steamboat Grand remains open and will assist guests as needed. Some other staff at Steamboat Resort will also continue to work to help guests finalize their vacations, following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control to create a healthy work environment, according to Ski Corp. officials.
While the mountain is closed, uphill skiing is still allowed. Patrons should follow the uphill access policy, and remember that Ski Patrol response is not available. Social distancing recommendations still apply to avoid gatherings on the mountain.
Guests who have reservations during this closure should email traveldesk@steamboat.com for appropriate refunds and credits. Every inquiry will be answered.
“We are a community of passionate outdoor fans, and this has been an incredibly challenging period for all of us with significant anxiety and uncertainty, but we are proud of the way the Steamboat family, from staff to visitors to locals, have come together to support difficult decisions during this unprecedented situation,” resort officials said.
Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including:
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.
- UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.
- Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.
- If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department.
Take precautions in everyday life:
- Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.
- Be calm but be prepared.
- People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
- Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.