Steamboat Resort offers update on services during COVID-19 outbreak

Last chair at Steamboat Resort.

Submitted by Rich Oslowski

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. announced Monday morning all seasonal and flex employees will be given a week’s worth of pay to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steamboat Resort, along with all other Alterra Mountain Co. resorts, suspended operations until further notice beginning Sunday, March 15.

“While this decision was made with a heavy heart, we believe it is in the best interest of our staff, guests and community, as health care providers across the country are recommending group gatherings be limited,” according to an official statement from Ski Corp.

The Steamboat Grand remains open and will assist guests as needed. Some other staff at Steamboat Resort will also continue to work to help guests finalize their vacations, following guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control to create a healthy work environment, according to Ski Corp. officials.

While the mountain is closed, uphill skiing is still allowed. Patrons should follow the uphill access policy, and remember that Ski Patrol response is not available. Social distancing recommendations still apply to avoid gatherings on the mountain.

Guests who have reservations during this closure should email traveldesk@steamboat.com for appropriate refunds and credits. Every inquiry will be answered.

“We are a community of passionate outdoor fans, and this has been an incredibly challenging period for all of us with significant anxiety and uncertainty, but we are proud of the way the Steamboat family, from staff to visitors to locals, have come together to support difficult decisions during this unprecedented situation,” resort officials said.