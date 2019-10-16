Residents evacuated after roof catches fire at Steamboat condominium complex

A roof fire in the Bear Claw II condominium complex, right, led to the evacuation of about 30 units on Tuesday.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A fire at a condominium complex near Steamboat Resort sparked the evacuation of about 30 people on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of flames on the roof at the Bear Claw II condominium complex in the 2400 block of Ski Trail Lane.

“It wasn’t very large — about the size of a campfire,” according to Deputy Fire Chief Chuck Cerasoli.

Cerasoli did not know the precise cause of the fire but mentioned that workers were doing construction on the roof at the time.

By the time he and his crew arrived, the flames were mostly out. A group of about 30 residents had fled their units and were standing outside, along with the property manager.

Firefighters did not have to evacuate any additional people and no injuries were reported, according to Cerasoli. He left minutes later to assist a woman who injured her leg at the parking lot of the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead.

Meanwhile, firefighters searched the building and roof to ensure the fire was out. They also used a thermal imager to look into the walls to check if any flames or embers had spread to the interior of the complex.

The fire did minimal damage to the outside of the building, according to Cerasoli. Residents were allowed to return to their units after the firefighters completed their evaluation.

