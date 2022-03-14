Residents can get free help with taxes by appointment

Local Tax-Aide Volunteers will be providing free tax preparation assistance to Routt County residents through by appointment on Thursdays and Saturdays through April 14 at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance.

This free service is being provided through a partnership between the Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the AARP Foundation.

Tax-Aide Volunteers are trained and IRS certified. The volunteers offer free tax return preparation to anyone who needs it, regardless of age or income, as long as the preparation stays within the scope of tax law and policies set by the IRS and AARP Foundation.

For more, go to yvcf.org/northwest-colorado-tax-aide/ . Make an appointment by calling 970-736-7080 or sending an email to NWtaxaide@gmail.com . Appointments are filling up fast.