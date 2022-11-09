Residents asked to remove items that impact snow plowing

With snow plowing operations underway for the winter season, the Routt County Road & Bridge Department asks all county residents and landowners to remove all trailers, vehicles, basketball hoops, debris and dirt piles, and other items off of county roads and out of the county rights of way. That will allow county snowplow drivers to plow more efficiently with adequate snow storage for all residents and properties as winter sets in.

Residents are asked not to plow snow across county roads because that is illegal and creates a safety hazard for snowplow drivers.

More information about Routt County winter road maintenance can be found online at Co.routt.co.us/878/Winter-Maintenance , or contact the Road & Bridge Department at 970-870-5552 with questions.