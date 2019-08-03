Resident finds stranger in the house: The Record for Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Money and ID cards were taken from a guest’s room.
11:46 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a woman who was injured after falling off her horse near Clark.
12:16 p.m. A stranger entered a residence unannounced and uninvited in the 600 block of Pamela Lane. The homeowner called police.
12:28 p.m. Officers were called about a dog locked inside a hot vehicle in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
12:59 p.m. A homeless man was causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers escorted him out of the building and gave him a trespass warning.
4:34 p.m. A woman called officers, accusing her ex-husband of breaking into her house.
7:24 p.m. A pedestrian walked in front of a vehicle at Mount Werner Road and Marketplace Plaza and cursed at the driver, who called police.
8:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a trauma victim at the Howelsen rodeo grounds.
10:52 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 1800 block of Hunters Drive. They issued a warning to some partiers, but had to return later to tell them to quiet down a second time.
11:36 p.m. A mountain bike was stolen from the 10 block of Eighth Street.
Total incidents: 63
- Steamboat officers had 48 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
