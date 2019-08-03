 Resident finds stranger in the house: The Record for Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

News | August 3, 2019

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Money and ID cards were taken from a guest’s room.

11:46 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a woman who was injured after falling off her horse near Clark. 

12:16 p.m. A stranger entered a residence unannounced and uninvited in the 600 block of Pamela Lane. The homeowner called police. 

12:28 p.m. Officers were called about a dog locked inside a hot vehicle in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. 

12:59 p.m. A homeless man was causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers escorted him out of the building and gave him a trespass warning.

4:34 p.m. A woman called officers, accusing her ex-husband of breaking into her house.

Crime Stoppers

If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:24 p.m. A pedestrian walked in front of a vehicle at Mount Werner Road and Marketplace Plaza and cursed at the driver, who called police.  

8:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a trauma victim at the Howelsen rodeo grounds.

10:52 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 1800 block of Hunters Drive. They issued a warning to some partiers, but had to return later to tell them to quiet down a second time. 

11:36 p.m. A mountain bike was stolen from the 10 block of Eighth Street.  

Total incidents: 63

  • Steamboat officers had 48 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.
  • Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
  • North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

