Resident finds stranger in the house: The Record for Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a theft at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Money and ID cards were taken from a guest’s room.

11:46 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a woman who was injured after falling off her horse near Clark.

12:16 p.m. A stranger entered a residence unannounced and uninvited in the 600 block of Pamela Lane. The homeowner called police.

12:28 p.m. Officers were called about a dog locked inside a hot vehicle in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

12:59 p.m. A homeless man was causing a disturbance at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers escorted him out of the building and gave him a trespass warning.

4:34 p.m. A woman called officers, accusing her ex-husband of breaking into her house.

7:24 p.m. A pedestrian walked in front of a vehicle at Mount Werner Road and Marketplace Plaza and cursed at the driver, who called police.

8:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a trauma victim at the Howelsen rodeo grounds.

10:52 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 1800 block of Hunters Drive. They issued a warning to some partiers, but had to return later to tell them to quiet down a second time.

11:36 p.m. A mountain bike was stolen from the 10 block of Eighth Street.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 48 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.