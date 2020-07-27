Resident and staff member test positive at The Haven

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A resident and a staff member at The Haven assisted living facility in Hayden have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adrienne Idsal, director of The Haven.

These are the first positive cases to come out of The Haven, which is home to 20 residents.

All residents and staff have been tested, Idsal reported in a news release, and all families have been informed of the positive cases.

Staff and residents will continue to be monitored for symptoms and tested weekly through a partnership with Routt and Moffat County Departments of Public Health.

“The Haven is proud of our dedicated staff and our efforts to halt the progress of this virus,” Idsal said in the release. “We will continue to fight for the health and safety of our residents and staff. We hope for a speedy recovery of the residents and staff members affected by this and wish them the best outcome possible.”

The cases at The Haven are not defined by the state as an outbreak, as the definition requires two or more cases among residents that began in a 14-day period.

“I would like to thank the dedicated staff at The Haven for their tireless efforts,” Stephanie Einfeld, CEO of Northwest Colorado Health, which owns and operates the facility, in the release. “They have worked around the clock implementing strong infection control measures since the onset of this pandemic and have been vigilant about following the recommendations of both the CDC and our state and local health departments.

“Our focus now is to limit the duration and spread of COVID within our facility,” Einfeld added. “While this is a fluid situation, the health and wellbeing of our residents and staff remains at the forefront of our response. Ours thoughts and best wishes are with them and their loved ones during this time.”

Mass testing continues at Casey’s Pond senior living complex in Steamboat Springs, where there have been six COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. The last positive result at Casey’s Pond was a staff member, which was reported on July 8.

As of July 24, Casey’s Pond reported they were awaiting results for 43 residents and 93 staff members. A total of 14 staff members and 12 residents have tested positive at Casey’s Pond since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

