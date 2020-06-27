Residence Inn by Marriott in Steamboat set to open this fall

Work continues on the new Residence Inn by Marriott, which is expected to open in September.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The new Residence Inn by Marriott in Steamboat Springs is set to open this fall. The city’s newest hotel will add 110 suites for visitors, 35 to 40 full-time jobs and a new source of tax revenue for the city, according to General Manager Grant D’Entremont.

“We’re a locally owned business,” D’Entremont said. “We really want to be a part of this community. That’s something that’s very, very important. We all live here, we’re creating jobs here and we have made it our mission to make sure that every month we’re doing something to give back to the community.”

The new hotel, located on a 2.79-acre lot at 1480 Pine Grove Road, has weathered lawsuits and the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, but D’Entremont said construction on Steamboat’s newest hotel is on track, and he is hoping for a September opening.

He said crews at the hotel are currently hanging drywall starting from the top floors and working their way down.

“This is not going to be your run of the mill Residence Inn,” D’Entremont said. “We are definitely looking to curate a lot of aspects of the hotel to create really cool experiences.”

The hotel is working with several local artists to do art installations within the hotel and the property will reflect the history of its location.

“We have saved a lot of pieces from the Selbe Ranch that was there, and we’re going to have some nods to the history of the property within the building as well,” he said.

The 80,580-square-foot project will include 110 suites, each with a full kitchen. The property will offer an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub overlooking Fish Creek, and there also will be an outdoor fire pit and an outdoor eating area with grill and table.

D’Entremont said he and the staff want the hotel to tie into Steamboat’s outdoor lifestyle.

“We feel like the extended-stay market is really a unique position. We’re not just a standard hotel — we are more than that,” he said. “We feel like this property fits into the Steamboat locale fantastically, as far as being able to provide for people who are on ski vacations with their families, people who are coming in to go camping and fishing or rafting and mountain biking.”

The hotel will feature a mountain bike wash and tune-up station and a ski and bike valet. It also will offer grocery delivery service.

The hotel is near bus stops and walking trails, the Yampa River is a short walk away and Steamboat Resort is just up the road.

The property also will feature a full-service bar and kitchen, which is open to guests and the community with indoor and outdoor seating.

“The food and beverage piece is kind of an evolving situation right now,” D’Entremont said. “In the past, Residence Inn has offered a buffet style breakfast, but unfortunately with the current circumstances, we’re kind of having to do grab-and-go breakfast, which will be complimentary to our guests. Obviously, as COVID-19 evolves, we’re going to continue to evolve with it.”

D’Entremont said the hiring process will be layered as the hotel gets closer to opening. In the next few weeks, he’ll be hiring the executive team, including a chief engineer, office manager and executive housekeeper. Hourly staff will be hired sometime in September.

“We want people to know that we anticipate delivering over half a million dollars in annual tax revenues to the city of Steamboat, and we’re excited about that economic influx, for sure,” D’Entremont said.

D’Entremont also pointed to the jobs the project has provided during the pandemic.

“While things have been challenging, it’s certainly been great for our local vendors, and we made it a real point to hire local for our subcontractors as much as we possibly could,” he said. “I think that was very, very important.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.