Rescue on Rabbit Ears: The Record for Saturday, Sept. 18

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

1:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called near the 1800 block of Central Park Drive because of a bear in the area.

7:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called near mile marker 149 on U.S. Highway 40 on the top of Rabbit Ears Pass for a vehicle collision. There were no injuries reported.

10:17 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 500 block of Grand Street following up on the report of criminal mischief.

11:46 a.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, Classic Air Service and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to near the Continental Divide Trail on Rabbit Ears Pass to help runners during Run Rabbit Run.

3:30 p.m. Officers were called to near the second bridge along the Spring Creek Trail after someone reported a suspicious person in the area.

8:17 p.m. Steamboat officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a bar near the 700 block of Marketplace Plaza.

8:29 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a report of trespassing near the 44000 block of Routt County Road 36.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

