Rescue near Steamboat Resort: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 20
Thursday, Jan. 20
2:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.
8:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers investigated a hit-and-run outside the Steamboat Grand.
5:48 p.m. Officers were called to a vehicle complaint at the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead.
7:09 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue was called to search for a missing person near Steamboat Resort.
10:39 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to a fight in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.
Total incidents: 43
• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.