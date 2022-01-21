Rescue near Steamboat Resort: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 20

Thursday, Jan. 20

2:08 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

8:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers investigated a hit-and-run outside the Steamboat Grand.

5:48 p.m. Officers were called to a vehicle complaint at the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead.

7:09 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue was called to search for a missing person near Steamboat Resort.

10:39 p.m. Officers and deputies responded to a fight in the 2000 block of Apres Ski Way.

Total incidents: 43

• Steamboat officers responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.