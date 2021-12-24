Rescue near Flash of Gold: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 23

Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

10:13 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report about lost property from a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:16 p.m. Officers received a report of a person driving intoxicated.

4:08 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of Yampa Street. No injuries were reported.

5:07 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance involving a passenger at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

5:25 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued someone on Buffalo Pass near the Flash of Gold trail.

7:09 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3000 block of Sunburst Court.

Total incidents: 50

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.