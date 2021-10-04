Rescue near Causeway: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 3
Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021
6:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Dougherty Road and South Lincoln Avenue for a noninjury motor vehicle accident.
8:02 a.m. Steamboat officers received a report of potential fraud stemming from near the 300 block of Apple Drive.
10:30 a.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision in the Upper Knoll Parking Lot near the base of Steamboat Resort. There were no reported injuries.
2:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Baker Way.
2:59 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to the Devil’s Causeway Trail in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area in response to a hiker with a broken their leg.
6:16 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received an animal complaint on Routt County Road 129 near a ranch in far north Routt County.
9:27 p.m. Steamboat officers received a noise complaint near the 1300 block of Morgan Court.
Total incidents: 47
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
