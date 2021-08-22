Rescue at Fish Creek Falls: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 21

Saturday, Aug. 21

12:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspected drug violation near the 1500 block of Bob Adams Drive.

7:38 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an animal complaint near the corner of Routt County Road 129 and Rabbit Run near Steamboat.

9:28 a.m. Steamboat officers received a call about a suspicious person at a dog park near Sunlight Drive.

4:12 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead for a rescue call at the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead.

6:40 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision near the 200 block of Anglers Drive. There were no injuries reported.

9:01 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a suspicious incident near the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way.

11:24 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a noise complain near Woods Drive near Steamboat.

Total incidents: 51

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.