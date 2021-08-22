Rescue at Fish Creek Falls: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 21
Saturday, Aug. 21
12:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspected drug violation near the 1500 block of Bob Adams Drive.
7:38 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an animal complaint near the corner of Routt County Road 129 and Rabbit Run near Steamboat.
9:28 a.m. Steamboat officers received a call about a suspicious person at a dog park near Sunlight Drive.
4:12 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead for a rescue call at the Fish Creek Falls Trailhead.
6:40 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a vehicle collision near the 200 block of Anglers Drive. There were no injuries reported.
9:01 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a suspicious incident near the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way.
11:24 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a noise complain near Woods Drive near Steamboat.
Total incidents: 51
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.