REPS, Buffalo Commons team up for ‘long overdue’ fundraiser this weekend

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is hosting a fundraiser at Old Town Pub featuring Buffalo Commons on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide/Courtesy photo

For the first time in years, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide is holding a fundraiser. In what will be a safe space, Buffalo Commons will entertain attendees at Old Town Pub on Friday, Oct. 7.

“I think it’s going to be a really powerful evening,” said Mindy Marriott, executive director at REPS. “It’s a long overdue event.”

The event is more than just music in a bar, though. It’s intended to be a night of hope and healing for a community that has endured a lot in recent years.

“One thing that people can all agree on is that music is so healing, especially the music of Buffalo Commons and what they sing about,” Marriott said. “We support them. They support us. And Sean, at Old Town Pub, he’s of course an amazing human being, and I really just thought this was a great spot to have this kind of event.”

While the event is a fundraiser for a nonprofit that addresses serious mental health issues, the night should still be full of fun and joy with appetizers, drinks and live and silent auctions.

“I wanted it to be casual enough that anyone can come and support,” said Marriott, who added that even children can attend. “I really want everyone in the community who needs to be there to have the opportunity to be there.”

Tickets are $45 and doors open at 6 p.m.

One way Marriott thinks the event could be cathartic is an honor wall on which attendees can bring pictures of people they have lost as a way to remember them.

While that could help some attendees, it could bring about some emotions in those struggling. There will be two mental health professionals at the event to help support anyone who needs it that evening.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the community directly through REPS confidential and complementary counseling program. For anyone who is struggling in the community, the nonprofit provides five free sessions of professional counseling.

So far, REPS has helped 85 people, more than ever before, get the help they need through that counseling, spending about $30,000 to do so.

“My goal is to never ever have to turn someone away when they reach out for support,” Marriott said. “By having this event, it creates some sustainable, long-term funding support for that program specifically.”

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.