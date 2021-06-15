Reported assault: The Record for Monday, June 14
Monday, June 14, 2021
12:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 40000 block of Anchor Way in Steamboat Springs.
2:50 a.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
6 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about wildlife on South Lincoln Avenue.
12:05 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Fetcher Park.
2:19 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
7:47 p.m. Officers conducted a business check on City Market and Natural Grocers.
8:12 p.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a report of assault on Pebble Run and Routt County Road 36.
Total incidents: 58
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
