Reported assault: The Record for Monday, June 14

Monday, June 14, 2021

12:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 40000 block of Anchor Way in Steamboat Springs.

2:50 a.m. Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 20000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.

6 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about wildlife on South Lincoln Avenue.

12:05 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint at Fetcher Park.

2:19 p.m. Officers received a call about an intoxicated pedestrian on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:47 p.m. Officers conducted a business check on City Market and Natural Grocers.

8:12 p.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a report of assault on Pebble Run and Routt County Road 36.

Total incidents: 58

• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.