Report of shots fired: Tuesday, Sept. 1

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

1:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

8:19 p.m. Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a wildland fire at Forest Service Road 206 and Colorado Highway 134.

8:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at Routt County roads 44C and 129.

10:59 a.m. Deputies received a report of fraud in the 26000 block of Routt County Road 52E.

12:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:01 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief at a business in the 700 block of Oak Street.

6:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane.

11:40 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Eighth Street.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.