Report of shots fired: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

4:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

10:45 a.m. Police were called about an animal bite at a business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

3:33 p.m. Officers received a report of illegal dumping in the 300 block of Second Street.

5:15 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of threats in Phippsburg.

7:17 p.m. Deputies received a report of an illegal burn near mile marker 147 along U.S. Highway 40.

8:15 p.m. Police were called about an illegal burn in the 1400 block of Blake Lane.

9:05 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of theft on Routt County Road 33B.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

9:22 p.m. Officers received a report of trespass at a restaurant in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:39 p.m. Police were called about possible shots fired in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.