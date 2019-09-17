Report of land mines in North Routt: The Record for Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
1:35 a.m. A loud party was disturbing neighbors in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a citation for a noise violation.
1:47 a.m. Officers investigated some criminal mischief in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. It appears someone broke a window to a transit center.
5:05 a.m. A woman called Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies after hearing strange noises outside her home in Phippsburg. She was worried a prowler was outside, but deputies did not find anything suspicious.
8:43 a.m. A man initially reported his wallet was stolen but later admitted he lost it somewhere around the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.
10:12 a.m. A Denver journalist called deputies to inquire about reports he received of land mines in North Routt. The journalist heard about a sign in the area that warned people they needed to stay on designated trails to avoid the mines. Authorities investigated the area. They found a sticker someone attached to a sign at Steamboat Lake. Though the sticker mentioned land mines, deputies said it was clearly not an official sign and had been placed there as a joke.
12:23 p.m. A cell phone and pair of sunglasses were stolen from a parking lot at the Fish Creek Falls trailhead.
12:30 p.m. A resident called deputies after hearing some suspicious noises at a neighboring house along Routt County Road 44 that was supposed to be unoccupied. The noise was coming from deputies, who were searching the house on a warrant.
3:34 p.m. Officers mediated a verbal fight between two people at a restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
3:59 p.m. A dog bit someone in the 1800 block of Loggers Lane.
10:30 p.m. Officers found a person sleeping on sidewalk in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.
