Report of land mines in North Routt: The Record for Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

1:35 a.m. A loud party was disturbing neighbors in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a citation for a noise violation.

1:47 a.m. Officers investigated some criminal mischief in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. It appears someone broke a window to a transit center.

5:05 a.m. A woman called Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies after hearing strange noises outside her home in Phippsburg. She was worried a prowler was outside, but deputies did not find anything suspicious.

8:43 a.m. A man initially reported his wallet was stolen but later admitted he lost it somewhere around the 600 block of Tamarack Drive.

10:12 a.m. A Denver journalist called deputies to inquire about reports he received of land mines in North Routt. The journalist heard about a sign in the area that warned people they needed to stay on designated trails to avoid the mines. Authorities investigated the area. They found a sticker someone attached to a sign at Steamboat Lake. Though the sticker mentioned land mines, deputies said it was clearly not an official sign and had been placed there as a joke.

12:23 p.m. A cell phone and pair of sunglasses were stolen from a parking lot at the Fish Creek Falls trailhead.

12:30 p.m. A resident called deputies after hearing some suspicious noises at a neighboring house along Routt County Road 44 that was supposed to be unoccupied. The noise was coming from deputies, who were searching the house on a warrant.

3:34 p.m. Officers mediated a verbal fight between two people at a restaurant in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:59 p.m. A dog bit someone in the 1800 block of Loggers Lane.

10:30 p.m. Officers found a person sleeping on sidewalk in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.