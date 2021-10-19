Report of fraud: The Record for Monday, Oct. 18
Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
9 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle hit-and-run in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
9:30 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of trespassing in the 30000 block of Routt County Road 27 in Hayden.
2:48 p.m. Officers were called to an incident of trespassing in the 1100 block of Bangtail Way.
5:09 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of fraud in the 47000 block of Routt County Road 129 in Steamboat.
6:28 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian on Hilltop Parkway and South Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 48
• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
