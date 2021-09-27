Repeated noise complaint: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 26

Sunday Sept. 26, 2021

1:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to the intersection corner of 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue after receiving a noise complaint. A second complaint was reported at the same location about 15 minutes later.

2:24 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

5:38 a.m. Officers were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue following the report of an assault.

11:44 a.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief at Howelsen Hill Park.

7:15 p.m. Officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Pine Grove Road.

8:16 p.m. Officers took a report about a hit-and-run collision that took place on Lincoln Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets.

9:44 p.m. Officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Big Valley Drive and Routt County Road 35.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.