Repeat trespasser: The Record for Saturday Feb. 27

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

12:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a person who had been previously told to leave returning to the area near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers were called shortly after and told it may not be the same person as before. Officers did not respond to the area.

1:51 a.m. Officers got a call about someone who had trespassed earlier in the night near the 3000 block of Abbey Road and had returned. Officers took a report.

1:02 p.m. Officers responded to a “mirror slap” near the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue. A car parked on the side of the road had its driver side mirror knocked off by a car driving by that did not stop. Officers took a report.

2:02 p.m. Officers issued a warning to someone for having their dog at large near the 300 block of Seventh Street in Old Town.

5:46 p.m. Officers responded to a dog bite near the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle. The dog had bitten a person, but the bite did not require medical attention.

10:58 p.m. Officers were called about loud music in an apartment near the 1800 block of River Queen Lane. Upon arriving, the music had already been turned down, but officers spoke to the party playing the music and asked them to keep it down.

Total incidents: 46

• Steamboat officers responded to 28 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighter responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.