Repairs on new gondola expected to be completed by Tuesday, but still no time for reopening

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — It’s been nine days since the new gondola at Steamboat Resort was shut down due to a mechanical issue. But resort officials are staying optimistic that they’re moving closer to a reopening.

Loryn Duke, Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp.’s director of communications, said Monday that there is still no timeline for when the new gondola will reopen, but crews have received the necessary parts to fix its mechanical issues, and those should be assembled by Tuesday afternoon.

Once all the parts are assembled, the gondola will be started, and the resort will “take the necessary time for testing, aligning and vibration analysis,” Duke said.

“(People) may start to see the gondola moving, and that’s obviously really good news and, literally moving in the right direction,” she said, “but it is just for testing at this time.”

Testing will be a big focus for the resort, according to Duke, to ensure the issue is remedied and doesn’t reappear in the future.

But, “we are getting closer to having skiers and riders back on the lift,” Duke assured.

