Rep. Neguse to attend State of the Union with wife of shooting victim

Joe Neguse

Courtesy photo

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, the vice-chair of the U.S. House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 7, with special guest Ellen Mahoney.

Ellen’s late husband, Kevin Mahoney, was one of 10 people killed during the mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder in March 2021.

“It’s devastating and life altering to lose a loved one to senseless and ruthless gun violence,“ Mahoney said in a statement. “Yet gun violence keeps happening over and over again in this country. Although this topic is a complicated and entrenched issue for Americans, I’m counting on our leaders, such as Congressman Joe Neguse, to pass legislation that will prevent the loss of more innocent lives to gun violence. We can and must do better.”

Boulder, along with Steamboat Springs, is included in Neguse’s district. According to a news release, the State of the Union will be used to highlight the enactment of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.