Rep. Dylan Roberts to host town hall in Hayden on Saturday
March 18, 2019
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Rep. Dylan Roberts will be hosting a town hall meeting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Wild Goose at the Granary, 198 E. Lincoln Ave. in Hayden. Roberts, a Democrat who represents Routt and Eagle counties, will be providing a legislative update and answering questions from his constituents. The event is free and open to the community.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.