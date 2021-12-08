Rep. Dylan Roberts announces run for Colorado Senate

Rep. Dylan Roberts, a Democrat from Avon, has represented the states 26th District, which includes all of Routt and Eagle counties, since 2017. l John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today



Rep. Dylan Roberts, the Democrat representing Routt and Eagle counties in the Colorado House of Representatives, announced Wednesday he will run for the District 8 state senate seat in the 2022 election.

Roberts will seek to represent the newly created district that includes Routt, Clear Creek, Eagle, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Summit counties.

In July, Roberts announced his plan to run for the seat before the state finalized its redistricting efforts, which saw the addition of Routt County and exclusion of Chaffee, Gunnison, Lake and Pitkin counties in District 8.

Roberts, who grew up in Steamboat Springs and now lives in Eagle County, is currently serving his second term in the legislature.

Throughout his time, Roberts has pushed legislation that has lowered health insurance premiums and prescription drug costs, protected water resources and promoted economic development in rural areas. He pioneered some of the first laws in the nation to reign in the cost of life-sustaining insulin for people with diabetes, according to a news release.

“There is more work to do,” Roberts said in the news release. “Our region needs a strong, effective, and bipartisan voice at the Capitol and I will be that voice — someone who focuses on our district’s needs and puts results over partisan politics.

“I am running for the state senate to ensure our mountain and rural communities remain a place where people can live, work, and raise their families.”

The seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale.

