Rent dispute: The Record for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
6:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers issued a written warning for a trash violation to the manager of a condominium complex in the 3200 block of Apres Ski Way.
11:54 a.m. The owner of a car called police after finding a “suggestive remark” written in the dust on one of the vehicle’s windows.
1:59 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a rental business in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
4:30 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a vehicle complaint from the 300 block of South Sharp Street in Oak Creek.
7 p.m. Police were called about an ongoing dispute over paying rent between a landlord and a tenant in the 1300 block of Indian Trails.
7:14 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious man talking on his phone and sitting on a bench at Lupine Drive and Cherry Drive. The man told officers he was not doing anything wrong.
7:59 p.m. The manager of a laundromat called police about a group of people loitering in the business and violating public health orders in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.
Total incidents: 45
- Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
