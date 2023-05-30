Renovations complete as Steamboat Social Club invites community to venue

The story of the Steamboat Social Club began back in December when Michael Britton and Tim Hickory acquired the space at 1103 Lincoln Avenue and began the hard work to make their dream a reality.

“It’s been a roller coaster, but it feels really good to kind of put the final touches on everything and kind of settle into the business,” Britton said. “Now that the patio is done and ready for summer, we’re excited to kind of show this space off.”

The two partners, who placed second in the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center’s 2022 business plan competition, have had a phased opening to their collaborative, inclusive co-workspace for all types of workers. They have renovated the space, which used to serve as home of the Steamboat Whiskey Company. The workspace part of the business was opened in February of this year, and the event space was completed earlier this month, and will be showcased this Friday at an open house. The event will be open to the community with free drinks and free food. The men said they want to open the doors for people to check out the venue and see what they have been doing.

“We’re just excited to have the full building open and ready to use and get the event side going,” Hickory said. “It’s been awesome, it’s been hitting all our marks and it seems like a great community asset.”

The facility includes a workspace area with private “phone booths” where members can take phone calls or take part in video conferencing. There is also a mix of open desk and private options to meet the needs of members and give remote workers and entrepreneurs a home base. The Steamboat Social Club’s mission has been to create a collaborative, community-centric workplace for all members to feel safe, valued and appreciated. The idea was to create one-of-a-kind community engagement through creative planning and strategic partnerships.

The facility is staffed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and offers 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week access for regular members. Costs range from monthly membership at $310 per month to a drop-in pass for $40 a day. The venue also will offer social events designed to create a community for Steamboat Social Club members.

This spring the event space was completed, providing a place to host private events. That space is available for lease, with Social Club members getting a discount.

Tim Hickory and Michael Britton sit inside the new special event space at Steamboat Social Club on Tuesday. The venue is inviting the public to stop by this Friday for an open house offering free food and drink and a chance to see the venue.

“It will be used as a kind of overflow for coworkers during the day, and then at night and on weekends we will use it for private events,” Hickory said. “On the deck, we added some privacy screening, heaters, planters and tables. There is also an area to have yard games. The space is perfect for all different types of events, wedding receptions, birthday parties, fundraisers and company parties.”

People interested in the venue can go to SteamboatSocialClub.com or send an email to events@steamboatsocialclub.com . People interested in learning more about the memberships available, or the social club itself, can stop by 1103 Lincoln Ave. from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday for the open house.

“We feel pretty good,” Hickory said. “This is a big undertaking to do the whole building, but we kind of did it in three phases and our timing was where we wanted it to be — which is awesome.”

Members of the Steamboat Social Club work inside private ‘phone booths’ on Tuesday.

The space inside the new Steamboat Social Club offers well-lighted rooms and a comfortable layout with lots of different rooms and work configurations.

The new Steamboat Social Club offers members needing a “home base” a place to work with high-speed internet, comfy chairs and couches and lots of meeting rooms.

The Steamboat Social Club’s event space offers a large open space that can be configured for just about any event. There also are large doors that open up to an outside deck overlooking Lincoln Ave.

