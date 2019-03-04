Ren Martyn receives Accredited Land Consultant designation

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ren Martyn of Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty has earned his Accredited Land Consultant designation from Realtors Land Institute. Martyn joins an elite group of 500 land specialists who hold the designation in the world.

Through the institute’s Land University, Martyn received training in all aspects of taxation, investment, brokerage, subdividing and planning regarding agricultural, transitional, recreational, timberland and more. The institute confers the Accredited Land Consultant designation to members who meet the rigorous knowledge and experience requirements.