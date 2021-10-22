Remember the book fairs you had as a kid? An adult version is heading to Steamboat

Things will get spooky at Standard Gallery and Wine Bar when local bookstore Off the Beaten Path hosts its newest event, “Boos, Booze and Books.” It’s a pop-up book fair based on Scholastic Book Fairs from the ’90s, but this time, it’s for adults.

Hallie Priday, marketing manager for Off the Beaten Path, said guests can expect all the classic book fair vibes — pencils and erasers, shiny gifts and rows and rows of books for sale.

Between 15 and 20 thriller, horror and mystery titles will be for sale, including classics like “Dracula,” “Frankenstein” and Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile.” Newly published “Nothing But Blackened Teeth” by Cassandra Khaw will be up for sale, as well as “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix.

With the purchase of every book, guests will receive a ticket for the two drawings that will take place during the course of the evening at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Winners will receive prizes like small gifts and mugs.

If you go What: Boos, Booze and Books: Pop-Up Book Fair for Adults When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: Standard Gallery and Wine Bar, 907 Lincoln Ave. Cost: Free

When not browsing titles or listening to live music performed by Patrick Ayres and Crystal Brindle, guests can sip on beer, wine and a special vermouth-based cocktail that was created especially for the event. And, with the purchase of a cocktail, guests will receive 10% off the price of one book.

“This is the first time that we’ve gone to another venue and partnered with an art gallery,” Priday said. “We are hoping to get in touch with our community, and we’re trying to reach out and do more events that people in the community would be interested in.”

With the goal of increasing their presence in town, Priday hopes that the bookstore will become more of a community hub and place to gather.

Standard owner Dustin Posiak-Trider said this will be a fun event at a time when town is quieter than normal.

“We’re always trying to bring unique events to the community, whether it’s our storytelling night, art exhibitions or live music,” he said. “We love partnering with businesses that operate in the creative space, and the bookstore is definitely one of them.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today. She can be reached through the editor.