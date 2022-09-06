Remains found in North Routt County

A human skull was found in north Routt County on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that an out-of-state hunter found the skull north of Adams Park at about 1:42 p.m. Sunday and called the sheriff’s office, which responded to the scene alongside the Routt County coroner.

An immediate search of the area didn’t turn up any additional human remains.

It is still unknown whether the skull found Sunday belongs to Jacob Cyr, a man who went missing after last being seen on June 18 at the Rainbow Gathering.

However, it’s “very likely” that the skull was from someone who died recently, according to Routt County Undersherrif Doug Scherar.

The skull is being analyzed for DNA and dental records as a means to try to identify the remains, both of which will take some time.

Cyr, who is from Iowa, was reported missing by family members on Aug. 8, and a search was conducted in the Adams Park area on Aug. 12 and 13 without success.

The skull was found outside the original search area.

Detectives are coordinating with Routt County Search and Rescue and dog teams to organize another search in the area, although it’s unclear when another search will happen.