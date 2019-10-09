Religious organization protests outside reproductive health care clinic: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

7:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a woman who was bitten by her neighbor’s dog in the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive.

8:36 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 2200 block of Routt County Road 32.

12:06 p.m. Police were called about a religious organization protesting outside of a reproductive health care clinic in the 100 block of 11th Street. The caller wanted police to bar the protestors from the property, but officers said the organization was not breaking any laws.

2:45 p.m. Officers responded to a fist fight between two roommates at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. They were fighting about money.

3:02 p.m. The owner of a business in the 1100 block of Manitou Avenue called police, alleging a former employee stole thousands of dollars worth of items from the store. Police are continuing to investigate.

6:18 p.m. Officers received a report of a fight at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive. They arrived on scene but did not find anyone fighting.

7:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a structure fire at a residence in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive. The owner of the residence said his apartment was full of smoke. Firefighters found no flames and determined the smoke was from smoldering embers in the fireplace.

8:24 p.m. Police responded to an animal complaint involving a barking dog in the 3700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers could hear a dog but could not find it. The animal eventually quieted down.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.